Bette Midler holds Lindsay Lohan responsible for sitcom 'Bette' failure

Bette Midler regrets not suing Lindsay Lohan for early exit

Beaches actress Bette Midler recently revealed that her autobiographical 2000 sitcom Bette represented an array of mistakes.

She opened up about the errors in detail, regretting her decision not to sue Lindsay Lohan, who played the role of her daughter in the pilot episode.

The Mean Girls alum however, didn’t continue in the following sixteen episodes which broadcast on CBS in the U.S.

Addressing her regrets on Fail Better podcast by fellow star David Duchovny, Midler admitted: “’Bette.’ A big, big mistake. I think for several reasons.”

She suggested that Lohan’s early exit from the show might have heavily contributed to its failure, noting: “Lindsay Lohan was cast as my daughter in the pilot. Well, after the pilot, Lindsay Lohan decided she didn’t want to do it. Or she had other fish to fry. So, Lindsay Lohan left the building. And I said, well, now what do you do?”

For the unversed, Lohan had been doing fine at the time after enjoying success in Parent Trap.

The actress continued to build a career for herself in Freaky Friday and Mean Girls.

Midler, who was also the executive producer on Bette, blamed herself, adding: “I didn’t realize what the pace was, and I didn’t understand what the hierarchy was, and no one bothered to tell me.”

Continuing on the subject, she added: “It was a part of the media I simply did not understand.”