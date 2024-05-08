Jeremy Renner's heart 'stopped beating' after snowplow accident: 'He died'

Jeremy Renner 'clinically died' following snowplough accident

Jeremy Runner encountered a near-death experience after a snow-ploughing accident last year.

The Avengers actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was reportedly rushed to hospital as per his co-star’s claim.

Renner’s Mayor of Kingstown co-star Michael Beach claimed that the actor “actually died,” noting he “didn’t know until he told me.”

Speaking exclusively to The Direct, Beach claimed: “Jeremy [Renner] is a war horse, man. He’s been coming back. And he says he wasn’t sure how it would be. But he was ready. And he says every week, he feels stronger and stronger.”

He went on to express: “He’s in it doing it. He’s great. Yeah, he’s a great guy, man. And he’s really as tough as nails.”

The 53-year-old singer underwent an array of medical procedures and surgeries after he was severely hit by a large snow vehicle on January 1, 2023.

As per reports, he “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries" as a result of the accident.

Previously, Renner opened up about the fatal incident during an appearance at the People’s Choice Awards, sharing: “I’ve got to say, it feels good to be back. This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy I get to be here with you, the fans – you guys are the best.”