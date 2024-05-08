Beyoncé shows off 'American spirit' in latest post: See pics

Beyonce posts new photos on IG, promoting Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé recently took to her Instagram to promote her latest album Cowboy Carter.

The Renaissance songstress posted a carousel of photos on the social media giant, sporting a red-and-white ensemble that represented her country.

The Texas Hold ‘Em singer topped off her look with a fedora-like hat, adding to her Cowboy experience.

Queen Bey looked stunning, posing inside an airport hanger in a pair of glittery blue denim shorts.

Fans went absolute gaga over her country-inspired look, setting the comments section ablaze with high praises.

One user commented: “love you B”

Another chimed in, adding: “you’ve done it AGAIN!!”

A third user gushed: “Cowboy carter you’ve done it again”

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “I love when you represent the United States Of America”.

Giving a nod to her home country, Beyoncé became the first black artist to hit number one with a country album in the U.K.

For the unversed, the 42-year-old singer secured the top spot in the singles chart with her record’s lead single Texas Hold ‘Em.

However, other tracks like Jolene and II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus landed in at number eight and number nine apiece.