King Charles proves his relationship with Queen Camilla stronger than Prince Harry

Harry's spokesperson has confirmed that Harry-King meeting is not happening during the trip

King Charles III's choice not to meet Prince Harry during his highly anticipated trip to the UK has underscored the significance of his strong bond with Queen Camilla , making forgiveness less likely for the Duke.

Confirmation came yesterday that the two will not convene while Harry is in London this week, attributed to the King's "busy schedule" of engagements.

The Duke of Sussex's spokesperson verified the news, with Buckingham Palace declining to comment further on the visit.

Grant Harrold, the King's former butler, while speaking with GB News said: “None of it really adds up. And as we know, the palace has not really commented about what Harry’s doing.

“Obviously, there's been comments from the spokespeople, but there's no kind of clear indication as to how this relationship is progressing at all and it is sad to see that it has broken down.

“I keep hoping as I've said before that this relationship will one day be fixed, but as time goes on I'm beginning to wonder if it's a relationship that's beyond repair.”

Asked if Harry’s comments about Queen Camilla in his book may be a factor, he said: “Oh, absolutely. I mean, you can't put something in a book and make those kinds of comments and expect everything to kind of be fine.

“It's interesting because, again, for me it's very confusing because I always thought that they all got on, that doesn't mean to say that those thoughts and feelings weren’t there, it is completely possible, but it's just I never personally witnessed any of that.

“It’s very sad…this is a family that's no longer united as it once was.”

On the King, the 46-year-old said: “I have absolutely no doubt that as far as that's concerned that he’ll be devastated by the fact that that relationship is not how it used to be when I was there.

Yesterday a spokesman for the Duke of Sussex said that Harry was "understanding" of the King's busy diary and his inability to meet this week.

They said: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”