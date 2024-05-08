Simu Liu gives update on fate of Shang-Chi 2

Simu Liu offers insight into MCU's Shang-Chi 2

Simu Liu recently offered an insight into the fate of MCU’s Shang-Chi 2, confirming that the sequel is “definitely happening.”



Liu, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, opened up about the upcoming venture.

He promised that Shang-Chi 2 is in the pipeline despite a lack of release date.

Speaking on the subject, the actor teased: “This is where I use all the mental gymnastics that I possibly can to answer this question.”

“I will say this–It’s definitely happening; I should probably lead with that. People, whether it’s online or in person, ask me every single day and tell me every single day how much they enjoyed the first movie and how much of a moment it was.

"And I think there’s just so much goodwill, and I’m so deeply appreciative of that,” he added.

Expressing excitement over his role in the film, the 35-year-old actor responded: “So please know that if you’ve ever sent me a message, if you’ve ever asked about a sequel or just approached or any which way, I really take it to heart, and I really, really appreciate it, I do.”

“I think I speak for myself and Destin [Daniel Cretton], our returning director, when I say that we’re so beyond excited to jump back in. We really are.”