Ryan Reynolds 'gutted' by death of Deadpool & Wolverine production designer

Ryan Reynolds feels devastated over Deadpool & Wolverine production designer death

Ryan Reynolds has recently paid tribute to Deadpool & Wolverine production designer Ray Chan after he passed away on Wednesday.

According to TMZ reports, Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the upcoming movie, is "downright gutted" about Chan's death and that it "hits close to home for him".

Reynolds took to Instagram Story on Friday and penned a heartfelt note, which read, "RIP Ray Chan."



"Words are pretty inadequate in comparison to this loss. There's an incomparable reservoir of skill, tender grit and talent no longer with is," wrote the Green Lantern star.

Reynolds stated, "He was as valuable a creative force on Deadpool & Wolverine as the writers, director and stars."

"I don't pretend to know every chapter of Ray's heart, but I know it's unusual to encounter someone with that level of artistry, who simultaneously moved through the world with such an indelible humanity," remarked the Buried actor.

Reynolds said, "He built worlds from scratch and did so in the most collaborative and inclusive ways."

"Ray was peerless. He'll be missed by so many, but most of all his family. The last time I saw Ray was exactly two weeks ago. One of the last things, I said to him was that he makes magic and there's nobody on earth like him."

In the end, Reynolds added, "So, of all the last things you could say to someone you adore, that's a little scrap of consolation I'll hang onto forever."

After Chan's demise, Kevin Feige, CCO of Marvel Entertainment and president of Marvel Studios, and co-president Louis D'Esposito also issued a joint statement via DailyMail.com.

The statement read, "Ray was first and foremost a good friend to everyone at Marvel Studios."

"He was a talented collaborator who brought creativity and attention to detail to every frame of every movie he worked on, and who was able to bring out the best in each department he worked with," it said.

"We are devastated by his passing. He will be missed by everyone at Marvel, and our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends," it concluded.

For the unversed, Chan was known for being the longtime supervising art director for Marvel Studios. He is survived by his wife Lindsay and his two children.

Meanwhile, no cause of death has been announced.