Kevin Costner needs to stop THIS obsession for Jewel's love: Report

Kevin Costner can avoid his split from Jewel if an actor stop THIS obsessopm

Kevin Costner's obsession with his looks has reportedly outraged his current girlfriend Jewel.



A source told the National Enquirer, "Jewel likes him a lot, but she's told him he needs to stop this obsession with his appearance if he wants her to stick around."

While Jewel is already smitten by the Yellowstone star, the source alleged the ageing actor's vanity is coming between him and his new girlfriend.

The source spilled to the outllet, "Jewel liked him for his swashbuckling, cavalier attitude."

"This isn't the man she thought she knew," shared an insider.

Another source previously revealed that the new couple hit a rough patch earlier this year when Jewel rejected Kevin's plan to move in together.

"They're not seeing a lot of each other right now, and Kevin seems to feel that the more he spruces himself up, the more it'll turn her on," stated an insider.

However, the source added, "The reality is the opposite."

"She's not into all the Hollywood phony-baloney, so she sure as heck doesn't want to be with a man who's caught up in that shallowness," noted an insider.

The source mentioned, "If Kevin wants to hand on to her, he needs to cool it with all the so-called self-improvement."

Reflecting on their present relationship, the source mentioned, "Kevin and Jewel are still dating but she doesn't live in L.A. so they're doing the long-distance thing, which makes it tough — especially because Kevin wants to spend all his time with her."

The tipster disclosed, "She really likes Kevin, but she wants to take things slow and steady."

"He would love for her to move in with him but she's not ready, plus her son is 12 and she's not uprooting the kid just because she's got a new boyfriend," noted an insider.