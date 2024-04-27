Travis Kelce is ‘understanding’ about Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Travis Kelce about Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department

Travis Kelce “accepts” everything about his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.



The NFL star seemed to be the central idea of two tracks from Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and the subtle hints referring to him didn’t surprise the player.

“He heard everything before it was released. He is so proud of [her] and understands and accepts that being with her means being a part of her music,” a source told Us Weekly. “And he’s secure and fine with it.”

According to the outlet, Kelce is also okay with Swift writing about past relationships in her album.

“Travis is understanding about the ex-boyfriend songs,” a source reports. “He recognizes that her past experiences are an important part of her expression.”

The insider also revealed that there are songs about Kelce that are not on the album.

“She has written other songs, some inspired by Travis, but they weren’t produced or part of the album,” they say. “There wasn’t time for them to be part of the album. She’s kept some private and hasn’t released them yet. She has a journal and writes all the time.”