Shakira confesses she still believes in everlasting love after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira reveals she still believes in true love amid Gerard Piqué split

Shakira has recently confessed she still believes in everlasting love despite her split from ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué of 11 years.



In a new interview with Marie Claire, the Hips Don't Lie crooner revealed she hoped to find a romance like that of her parents, who have been together for 50 years.

"I was in search for that man like my dad, who I’d have kids with and then make plans to be with forever – like my parents, who are still so in love," said the 47-year-old.

Shakira told the outlet, "I made many sacrifices for this. I was loyal. But sometimes things don’t go as planned. You move on."

However, the songstress reflected, "I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other’s eyes and hold hands and can’t live apart from each other."

"I’ve witnessed love, I just haven’t been that lucky myself. Monogamy is a utopia," she added.

For the unversed, Shakira and Gerard sparked romance back in 2010 on the set of the songstress' Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' music video.

They took their relationship public in May 2011 and welcomed son Milan in 2013 as well as Sasha in 2015.

The former couple ended their 11-year relationship in June 2022 after Gerard was accused of cheating on the singer.