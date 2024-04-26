Taylor Swift never 'looking back', finally moved on from Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift put her feud to rest with diss track about Kim Kardashian: Source

Taylor Swift has finally moved on from Kim Kardashian's feud after she released a new diss song, thanK you aIMee from The Tortured Poets Department.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, "Taylor has moved on and is not looking back."

"The song is her final word," shared an insider.

This came after Kim didn't show reaction to Taylor's diss track during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week.

However, fans alleged that Kim clapped back at the singer as she declared on the show, "life is good".

After the release of her song, Taylor's fans believed that the track was about the SKIMS founder as only the letters "K," "I" and "M" are capitalized in the title.

Swifties were of the opinion that the lyrics in the song subtly hinted at how Kim tried to paint the Grammy winner as a liar in her tiff with Kanye West.

The source told the outlet that Kim "hasn't heard Taylor's track yet, though she's lost over 100K Instagram followers since TTPD debuted on Friday, April 19.

Interestingly, in her diss track, Taylor referred to "bronze spray-tanned statue of you," which according to Taylor's fan, the statue mentioned could be the one of Athena Parthenos in the Nashville Parthenon, which has a giant snake on it via social media.

This lyric reportedly linked back to a 2016 tweet from Kim, hitting out at Taylor amid their heightened tension.

At the time, Kim had posted, "Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!"

Earlier in a 2023 interview with TIME, Taylor revealed the entire Kim drama impacted her mental health.



"Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me. You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," stated the singer.

Taylor added, "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."