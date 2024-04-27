Anne Hathaway teases ‘Princess Diaries 3’ update: ‘We’re in a good place’

Julie Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, previously admitted that she's keeping her hopes low



Anne Hathaway recently addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Princess Diaries 3.

During a recent interview with V Magazine, the 41-year-old actress was asked about the highly-anticipated third installment of the 2001 cult classic.

However, she did reveal that development for the third installment is “in a good place.”

“That’s all I can say,” she teased, adding, “There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis in the first two Princess Diaries movies – a shy highschooler who one day learns that she is actually the princess of a fictional country called Genovia.

She starred opposite Julie Andrews, who played her regal grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi.



Despite Hathaway's optimism, Andrews expressed reservations about the idea of another sequel during an interview with TODAY. While acknowledging the discussions surrounding Princess Diaries 3, Andrews cautioned against overextending the franchise.

"There was dialogue about it," Andrews further told the outlet, but clarified that "nothing had been realised. And I think I may be wrong, but I think it’s been shelved now. I can’t be sure."

"I’d be very happy if we did do another one. But I don’t expect to,” she added.