Fans infuriated over Deepika Padukone working for alleged sexual harasser Luv Ranjan

The famous ‘Tamasha’ duo Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have always created magic when both of them have shared the big screen.

Recently, the rumors are that both of them will be seen together in Luv Ranjan’s next film. Though some of the fans were super excited to see the ex-flames work together after four years, it seems like the ‘Padmaavat’ starlet’s fans are not too happy with her decision.

Soon after Deepika was spotted leaving Ranjan’s office, they started a trend #NotMyDeepika on social media protesting the possibility of their favorite actor working with a filmmaker who has been tainted under the banner of #MeToo over sexual harassment allegations.

In October 2018, as the #MeToo movement had enveloped India in its grasp, ‘De De Pyaar De’ director Luv Ranjan was also one of the names accused of sexual harassment by an actor.

The director-producer has also been accused of making cinema that caters to a very specific male audience that isn’t particularly respectful of women.

His last film, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, was labeled misogynistic by critics.

The 33-year-old actor’s fans are exasperated and some of them also went on to highlight how she will be losing thousands of fans if she signs the film.

On the other hand, Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ‘83’ along with her husband Ranveer Singh.



