Deepika Padukone sways with Ranbir Kapoor as 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' celebrates six years

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are swaying their hearts away as their iconic film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ completed six years since its initial release.



In a video making rounds on the internet, the 33-year-old Padmaavat starlet was seen shaking a leg alongside her former beau Ranbir Kapoor in celebration of their film’s sixth anniversary.

The two stars could be seen dancing away to the film’s widely popular number ‘Balam Pichkari’ unleashing immense energy for all their fans.

The video was also shared by Deepika who added the caption “Naina and Bunny goofing around..........”

The film directed by Ayan Mukerji starring Deepika, Ranbir, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the leads has become a fan favorite ever since it hit theaters in 2013.