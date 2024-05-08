Kim calls out Khloe's judgement in explosive season 5 trailer

Kardashian sister drama unveiled in explosive new season five trailer.

The recently released trailer for season five of the reality TV show The Kardashians has sent shockwaves through fans as it reveals a rift between sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.



Despite appearing inseparable in recent years, the trailer suggests a significant discord between the two.

In a particularly heated moment, Kim is captured on camera accusing her younger sister of being judgmental and having a "stick up her a**," while also describing her as "unbearable."

Khloe, in response, acknowledges the complexities of sibling relationships, admitting that despite winning the "jackpot" in the family department, sisters can sometimes be "vicious and brutal."

Kourtney expresses concern to her sister Khloe about her apparent lack of interest in dating following her split from Tristan Thompson.

However, Khloe reassures her family that she is content, finding joy in spending time with her children, True and Tristan.



Meanwhile, she opens up about the challenges she faced during her pregnancy with her son, Rocky, particularly highlighting the anxiety-inducing experience of fetal surgery.

Kris Jenner's evident concern for her daughter's well-being is palpable throughout the trailer.

Kendall Jenner takes a stand, addressing her portrayal on the show, expressing discomfort with the constant focus on her anxiety.

The model asserts her multifaceted personality, emphasizing her fun-loving nature and challenging any perception of being "boring."

Kylie Jenner makes a poignant appearance, visibly emotional in a moment captured on camera, while sister Kendall offers her comfort with a supportive hug.