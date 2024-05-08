Buckingham Palace adds pain to Prince Harry’s UK return with new decision

Harry won't meet Charles on whistle-stop UK trip due to King's 'full programme'

Buckingham Palace has compounded Prince Harry's emotional distress with a significant development during his return to the UK.

The Duke experienced a harsh rejection as several members of the Royal Family gathered with King Charles at a Buckingham Palace event this afternoon. Among those present were Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne.

This gathering coincided with Harry's Invictus event at St. Paul's Cathedral today.

The Duke of Sussex will give a reading at a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. He founded the sporting competition in 2014 when was still a working member of the Royal Family.

No senior member of the monarchy is expected to attend the event at St Paul's Cathedral.

On Tuesday, Prince Harry confirmed in a statement that he would not meet with King Charles during his trip to the UK this week.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry told GB News: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

King Charles and Prince Harry last saw each other face to face in February 2024 following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

The royals met at Clarence House for 45 minutes but Harry did not meet with Prince William.

King Charles returned to public-facing duties last week as he visited a cancer centre alongside Queen Camilla.

Prince Harry is expected to be in the UK for just days before flying to Nigeria to undertake an unofficial royal tour with Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex will fly from the US to Nigeria to carry out multiple engagements alongside Prince Harry later this month.