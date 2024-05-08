Jana Kramer warns Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce's drinking habits

Jana Kramer shares thoughts on Travis Kelce

Jana Kramer recently shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, claiming the NFL player “is trouble.”

During an episode of her Whine Down podcast on Sunday, May 5, the country singer threw shade at the athlete.

Opening up about Swift’s boyfriend, the One Tree Hill alum told listeners that “Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk. To me, he’s always drunk.”

Speaking of the Antihero hitmaker, Kramer said that she hope(s) that Swift doesn’t follow in her beau’s footsteps, noting: “I see her drinking more now. Like, the company you keep.”

Kramer also admitted that Kelce “reminds her of an ex,” referring to a bitter-sweet memory.

Meanwhile, the podcast guest Josie Van Dyke quickly chimed in, adding: “I know exactly who you’re talking about.”

Kramer didn’t hold back from calling Kelce out for being “corny” and “cheesy for loving the attention” he’s received after going public with Taylor.

Continuing on the subject, she concluded: “I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love. But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to.”