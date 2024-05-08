Kim Kardashian reveals she was on her ‘tiptoes’ throughout Met Gala

Kim Kardashian wore heel-less platform shoes for the 2024 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian turned heads with her 2024 Met gala look for several reasons – the impossibly cinched waist, the seemingly out-of-place off-shoulder sweater, and the beautiful floral metal skirt. But one detail onlookers might have missed was that her shoes – hidden under her floor-length skirt – had to heels.

Hence, the Kardashians star, 43, had to balance on her toes throughout the night.

Kardashian explained the “clever” stylistic choice to Vogue prior to the event.

“It’s clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt. So that was out issue of walking,” she noted.

“So I’m going to have to put these on,” she said, showing an altered pair of platform heels.

“And to wear these, you’re on your tiptoes and you’re balancing the whole time, flexing your calf muscles,” she said.



She further joked that “ballerinas do it and they probably have a lot of practice,” noting that her “only practice” would be this brief fitting.

However, the mom-of-four was willing to power through as she felt that the ‘fit could use some “height.”

“We gotta do what we gotta do. I can’t lean back and I’m on my toes from here on out,” she said as she tried the heel-less shoes on and did a test run in them.