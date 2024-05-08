Prince Harry puts on brave face with solo appearance at St Paul's Cathedral

Harry founded the sporting event in 2014 when he was still a working member of the Royal Family

Prince Harry is displaying courage by making a solo appearance at St. Paul's Cathedral this afternoon.

The Duke of Sussex appeared cheerful as he emerged from a black Range Rover and ascended the steps toward the cathedral. A crowd had assembled outside the venue, eager to catch a glimpse of the prince upon his return to the UK.

The event is to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

However, no senior member of the Royal Family is expected to attend the Invictus event. Many of the working members of the monarchy have joined King Charles at Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh are all in attendance at the royal residence.

Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer was pictured arriving at St Paul's Cathedral.

Prince William carried out a royal engagement at Windsor Castle earlier today but has not been pictured at either Buckingham Palace or St Paul's Cathedral this afternoon.

The Prince of Wales has not seen Harry in 2024 as the brothers did not meet during the duke previous trip to the UK in February 2024.

Harry did see King Charles in February just days after it was announced the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.