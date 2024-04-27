Kevin Costner gets support from Luke Grimes over exiting 'Yellowstone'

Luke Grimes supports Kevin Costner over Yellowstone exit

Kevin Costner has got Luke Grimes on his side when it comes to the actor leaving the hit show Yellowstone.



Grimes portrays the youngest son of John Dutton III, Costner’s character, and talked about Costner’s exit from the show in an interview with The Independent recently.

“Whatever happened there is unfortunate if it’s changed anything about how the show was going to unfold,” Grimes said.

The actor added that he was aware of Costner getting “busy” with his “passion projects,” like his upcoming film, Horizon: An American Saga.

“At a certain point, you gotta do what you gotta do, man,” Grimes said. “You gotta do what you love.”

However, it seems like Costner is keeping open a window of opportunity for a return.

“I’ve loved making that series,” he said to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

“I’ve made five seasons of it. Thought I was going to make seven. So, how it works out? I hope it does, but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does, and I feel really comfortable with it, I’d love to do it.”