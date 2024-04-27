Anne Hathaway on doing romantic ‘The Idea of You’ at age 40

Anne Hathaway on The Idea of You at age of 40

Anne Hathaway seems to have found her way back to romance with The Idea of You.



The actress talks about not getting any romantic scripts for herself after after her 20s.

“I didn’t notice that it was happening, but I had received a lot of romantic scripts in my 20s. And then in my 30s, I was kind of so focused on my family life and motherhood and kind of trying to find whatever my path was going to be, being an actress while having this really, really rich personal life,” Hathaway, 41, said during The Idea of You press conference earlier this month.

“And so I didn’t notice, I hadn’t been sent a romantic script in a really long time. So when [The Idea of You] found its way to me, it was such a beautiful character in such an amazing world.”

In the Prime Video movie, which is based on Robinne Lee's 2017 book of the same name, Hathaway plays Soléne, a recently divorced 40-year-old who, after taking her daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin) to see her favourite band August Moon play Coachella, falls in love with 24-year-old musician Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine).

As Hathaway gushed about feeling “honoured” to get a chance to play the role, she expressed wonder as to, “where have all these stories gone?”

“Why do they stop? … I don’t know,” she continued. “And then those questions, I saw all of the paths to the answers in the script and in the story, and I just thought, ‘Whoa, what an unbelievable sort of meta exploration all of this can be.’”