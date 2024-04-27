Sylvester Stallone will reflect on overcoming life's challenges in upcoming memoir

Sylvester Stallone to pen a tell-all memoir The Steps: Deets inside

Sylvester Stallone is all set to write a tell-all memoir, The Steps, which will hit bookstores in 2025.



The upcoming memoir is reportedly inspired by Sylvester's Rocky character running up the Philadelphia Museum of Art's stairs in the 1976 movie's training segment, shared via Page Six on Friday.

A source spilled to the Page Six, "The tome is drawing parallels to Matthew McConaughey’s Greenlights and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Be Useful."

The source told the outlet, "The Steps will offer readers not only riveting anecdotes from one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but also invaluable insights and practical wisdom that will inspire and resonate for generations to come."

"Sly will delve deep, offering readers an intimate glimpse into his life journey for the very first time," as per the HarperCollins publisher.

It also added, "Since the release of Rocky in 1976, what has unfolded is an extraordinary love affair between Sly and the world, a unique bond that has lasted for over five decades and speaks to Sly's remarkable ability to uplift and motivate."

The outlet reported that Sylvester also made the museum's steps famous playing Rocky Balboa.

A statement about the book also read, "The famous 72 steps in Philadelphia featured in the movie ‘Rocky’ have become symbolic of resilience and determination, and have inspired countless individuals."

"This memoir will represent the culmination of decades of reflection since 12-year-old Sly sat on those steps and daydreamed about being a hero," it further said.

It added, "The real story is about facing, embracing, and ultimately overcoming life's challenges, step by step, and what we find when we do: hope, happiness, prideful humility, joy, and love."