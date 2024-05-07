Eddie Redmayne twins with wife at Met Gala 2024

Eddie Redmayne twins with wife Hannah Bagshawe at Met Gala 2024

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe recently twinned at the 2024 Met Gala.

Speaking exclusively to Vogue red carpet hosts Gwendoline Christie and Ashley Graham on Monday, May 6, the 42-year-old actor delightfully noted: “We’re wearing matching outfits."

“This is by a gentleman called Steve O. Smith, a young designer. He’s had two collections. He’s an extraordinary man and an extraordinary designer,” he added.

Both husband and wife donned in layer of white tulle, featuring big black blotches.

Speaking of Bagshawe’s tea-length dress, the actor’s wife topped the look with a matching sculptural hat, gloves, and black boots.

Meanwhile, the Fantastic Beast star looked dapper in a tulle blazer with the same black ink-spots, pairing it with a tie and black oxford shoes.

For the unversed, the actor currently stars on Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret.

On April 20, Redmayne was honored with a Tony nomination for the said part.

Referring to the Hick actor’s previous performance, Graham said: “I just saw you live.”

Continuing on the subject, he added: “I was in the front row, and I have to say your character, you embody that character!”

To which the actor jokingly responded, noting: “I hope I wasn’t too lascivious.”

Opening up about his show that is set in Germany in 1929, he added: “We’re having the most amazing time. The show is in the round. When you come from 52nd Street, you step into this whole world of the Weimar Republic. The audience is so electric.”