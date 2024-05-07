Cillian Murphy blatantly protests against Prince harry in ‘spiteful’ move

Cillian Murphy made a bold move in protest against the British royal family given his tragic Irish past.



In a resurfaced video on social media, the Oppenheimer actor was seen meeting with Prince Harry during a world premiere of Dunkirk at Odeon Leicester Square, in London, in 2017.

While the video appeared to be quite normal, eagle-eyed watchers spotted that Murphy had a spiteful look in the eye for the royal and made a gesture that has a long history amongst the Irish as a sign of protest.

However, many pointed out that Murphy’s distaste was not solely directed at Prince Harry but the British monarchy, given the warring history between Ireland and Britain.

In the 1920, during the Ireland’s War of Independence, the order was given in Cork city that “men with their hands in their pockets will be shot.”

Since then, the Irish use the gesture of putting their hands in their pocket as sign of protest in a simple yet effective way.

Previously, Irish rugby player Ronan O’Gara also showed the same gesture while meeting the late Queen Elizabeth, which later got him in a lot of trouble.