Brooklyn Beckham attends Met Gala 2024 sans Nicola Peltz: Here’s why

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son attends Met Gala solo for the first time since his marriage

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham tuned into the Met Gala 2024 without his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.



The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham checked into the Metropolitan Museum of Art gloomily on Monday, May 6, as his wife couldn’t make it to the event to spend quality time with her grandmother.

Beckham, 25, took to social media to post a selfie accompanied by a message that explained his wife's absence from the star-studded event.

"Missing my beautiful wife tonight as my date : (," he began, adding, "But happy she’s with naunni x can’t wait to see you both tomorrow baby."

He also mentioned the 29-year-old American actress in his Instagram story.

For the Monday event, the footballer-turned-chef opted for a shirtless look, donning a breezy white vest with a matching suit.

He completed his look with a pair of blacky glossy shoes, a golden chain and a gold Piaget watch.

The couple made their Met Gala debut as a couple in 2021 and have attended the fashion-forward event together until this year.

It is pertinent to note that Peltz also spent time with her grandmother when she skipped her mother-in-law’s 50th birthday bash.