Blake Lively leaves fans concerned as 'Queen of Met Gala' skips event

Blake Lively's absence from the 2024 Met Gala sparked concerns among her fans.

The Hollywood diva, who has previously stunned the viewers with her iconic looks, left her fans in remorse after skipping the star-studded gala.

The Gossip Girl actress left fashion critics in awe of her colour-changing dress, which she donned at the 2022 Gilded Glamour-themed Met Gala.

However, Blake did not appear at the 2023 Gala and, at that time, reports suggested that the actress chose to spend time with a newborn baby.

Surprisingly, the actress, who is presently busy filming her upcoming film It Ends with Us, did not attend this year's Met Gala and the reason is still unknown.

Several media outlets claimed that the reason behind her absence would be that the actress wanted to spend quality time with her children.

Whereas, it has been also speculated that The Age of Adaline actress did not want to divert attention from her forthcoming movie with her Met Gala look.

Blake's fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said that the Met Gala "feels so incomplete without her."



One fan wrote, "Nothing beats Blake Lively. She is the Queen of the met gala. Everyone needs to take their Stan hats off and appreciate the magnificence of this look and the transformation. Just stunning."

Another fan chimed in, "somebody call Blake lively up and tell her to run. she’s the only one who can save us from this disaster. #metgala #metgala2024."