Prince William, Kate Middleton lack strength to confront Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton are anything but prepared to face off Prince Harry should he decide to pay them a visit during his upcoming UK return.

The Duke of Sussex has been urged to inquire after his estranged sister-in-law in the wake of her diagnosis with cancer as he prepares to fly to his homeland later this week.

Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales are currently focused on getting through the health crisis.

She noted the couple doesn’t have the “will or the strength to confront someone,” which is ought to bring a deluge of media attention.

“Catherine and William are involved in a frightening fight and I don’t think they have the will or the strength to confront someone, even a brother,” Jennie shared, “who picked a fight over issues that seem pathetic by comparison.”

"William is doing everything he possibly can to protect his wife and I very much doubt that they want to deal with 'the Harry problem' right now, if ever,” the royal expert added.