Kate, William involved in ‘frightening fight’ as health crisis takes a toll

Princess Kate and Prince William are trying to navigate the current royal health crisis regardless of all obstacles.
In a conversation with OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales are involved in a “frightening fight” against cancer, prompting them to put the ‘Harry problem’ at the back of their minds.
She also noted that the future King of England is desperate to protect his wife against media scrutiny as the Duke of Sussex draws attention in the wake of his return to the UK.
“Those grievances must seem utterly trivial, even to Harry, in the face of a very real problem: cancer. Catherine and William are involved in a frightening fight," Jennie shared, "and I don’t think they have the will or the strength to confront someone, even a brother, who picked a fight over issues that seem pathetic by comparison.
"William is doing everything he possibly can to protect his wife and I very much doubt that they want to deal with 'the Harry problem' right now, if ever,” the expert added.
Prince Harry appears in good spirit during his first engagement of the UK trip
Soliz’ ex-wife made explosive claims about him amid his relationship with Britney Spears
Kevin Spacey was slapped with another lawsuit by a man who alleged him of assault
Prince Harry issues statement soon after landing in UK
Stephen Mulhern sparked romance rumours with Josie Gibson last month
Bethenny Frankel's mother passed away last month