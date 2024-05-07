Kate, William involved in ‘frightening fight’ as health crisis takes a toll

Princess Kate and Prince William are trying to navigate the current royal health crisis regardless of all obstacles.

In a conversation with OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales are involved in a “frightening fight” against cancer, prompting them to put the ‘Harry problem’ at the back of their minds.

She also noted that the future King of England is desperate to protect his wife against media scrutiny as the Duke of Sussex draws attention in the wake of his return to the UK.

“Those grievances must seem utterly trivial, even to Harry, in the face of a very real problem: cancer. Catherine and William are involved in a frightening fight," Jennie shared, "and I don’t think they have the will or the strength to confront someone, even a brother, who picked a fight over issues that seem pathetic by comparison.

"William is doing everything he possibly can to protect his wife and I very much doubt that they want to deal with 'the Harry problem' right now, if ever,” the expert added.