Nicholas Galitzine reveals Anne Hathaway’s advice for Met Gala debut

Nicholas Galitzine appears dapper as he makes his Met Gala debut

Nicholas Galitzine set foot on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the first time following the success of his movie, The Idea of You.

The 29-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight that he received a few words of wisdom from his co-star Anne Hathaway before he made his appearance at fashion’s biggest night.

“It’s my first Met, so I’m excited to be here,” the Purple Hearts star said, before adding the advice Hathaway gave him.

“She gave me a pep talk this morning. She said, enjoy it.”

“I think I’m becoming quite used to these things now,” he explained to the outlet, after doing press for his recent release. “I have so many friends who are inside, so I’m excited to go see some friends.”

The 2024 Met Gala was following the theme, The Garden of Time. The dress code was inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same title.

This year’s gala also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

The fashion’s biggest night was hosted by Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny.