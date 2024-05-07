Zayn Malik adds star power at F1 during race day in Miami

Zayn Malik was photographed at the Aston Martin stand during the race day

Zayn Malik caused a heat wave in Miami with a bossy appearance at the Paddocks for the Formula One race.

With a slew of stars from the music and entertainment industry, including Lisa from BLACKPINK, Kendall Jenner, and Camilla Cabello, the former One Direction sensation, graced the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 5.

The 31-year-old crooner was captured at the Aston Martin stand exuding timeless style in a beige BOSS suit over a white shirt.

Comprising of a linen-blend suit, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker completed his look with trainers and a pair of large black sunglasses.

Taking the star power to social media, Boss shared a joint post tagging Malik and Spanish motorsports racing driver Fernando Alonso, currently competing for Aston Martin in F1.



They captioned the carousel, "Bringing BOSS style to the paddock: #ZaynMalik links up with #FernandoAlonso and the Aston Martin F1 Team on race day in Miami."

The Pillowtalk chart topper’s fans flooded the comments section with utmost adoration.

Indian singer Arman Malik commented, "So happy to see Zayn back in his element!!"

One fan claimed, "Finest man on earth, no one could convince me otherwise."

Meanwhile, another fan exclaimed, "THIS WAS DEFINITELY NOT ON MY 2024 WISH LIST."