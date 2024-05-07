‘The Crown’ adds to royal family’s woes amid Prince Harry’s UK return

The Royal Family is set for another blow to their reputation as the makers of Netflix’s The Crown are gearing up for new spinoff series.



Harry and the royal family ties became strained after he and wife Meghan Markle released their bombshell docuseries, Harry & Meghan, disclosing their grievances with the royals.

More controversy ensued with series The Crown, which was a fictional depiction of the events that have taken place in the royal family.

Now, reports have surfaced that Netflix is planning to make spinoff of the series in which other royals will become the focus of standalone seasons or mini movies, like Prince Andrew.

Recently, the streaming giant released a reenactment of Prince Andrew’s failed Newsnight interview that led to the stripping off of his titles and royal patronages.

The news comes amid Prince Harry’s slated return to UK to attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which appeared to have caused a stir in the royal family.

Amid reports that Harry will be snubbed by his family for the event, as none of the senior working royals will be making an appearance for the service held at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8th.