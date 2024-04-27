Britney Spears ends conservatorship fight with estranged father Jamie Spears

Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle with father Jamie Spears ends

Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle with father Jamie Spears has officially ended.



“It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears, Ms. Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion,” Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, April 26.

“Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete.”

The attorey added that Britney, 42, will never have to “attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings” again.

“Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored,” the statement read.

The singer’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, 13 years after her estate was under her father’s control, which was due to several public issues after her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Jamie, 71, was appointed her conservator and was in charge of her finances and person. Britney and Federline, 46, share sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17.