Prince Harry lets slip true feelings about King Charles’ snub during UK outing

Prince Harry is believed to be feeling a rollercoaster of emotions as he stepped out in the UK after being denied a meeting with King Charles.



In a conversation with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James reflected on the Duke of Sussex’s demeanor during his attendance at the Invictus Games panel.

"This is a confident, splayed-leg, knee-bent walk from Harry who, with his chin raised and an eye-smile that suggests some delight at all the royal-looking fuss here," she shared, "appears more than happy to enjoy a reception that involves some sort of a military parade for him to inspect as well as a warm, bicep-grabbing man hug reception from his hosts.”

"His emotional leakage signals, though, suggest where his thoughts might lie here though and even hint that the jauntiness is prompted by bravado," Judi explained.

"As he brings his hands up in a barrier ritual, he is fiddling with his wedding ring with not one but two fingers.

“This is a self-comfort gesture that would suggest feelings of isolation and a desire for a back-up team from home," the expert added.