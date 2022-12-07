General Syed Asim Munir interacts with officers and men during visit to the Tirah Valley, Khyber District. ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday pledged to continue fighting the menace of terrorism till enduring peace and stability was achieved.



“Our fight against terrorism will continue with the support of the nation till we achieve enduring peace and stability,” the COAS reiterated while interacting with officers and men during his visit to the Tirah Valley, Khyber District.

The COAS spent the day with forward troops deployed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He was briefed by field commander about operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of Western Borders Management Regime.

While interacting with officers and men, the COAS praised them for their high morale and operational readiness in the line of duty.

General Asim Munir said the State’s writ has been established due to innumerable sacrifices by tribal people and security forces. “Our fight against terrorism will continue with the support of the nation till we achieve enduring peace and stability,” the COAS said.

The COAS said that defence of the motherland will be ensured at all costs and there would not be any space for peace spoilers. “No one will be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned gains of war against terror made thus far,” the COAS maintained.

Later, the COAS visited the Corps Headquarters, Peshawar, and laid a floral wreath to pay homage to Shuhada. He was also briefed about operational, training and other matters of the formation, including efforts to create secure environment for socio-economic development projects to uplift the newly-merged districts.