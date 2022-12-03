Gen Asim Munir warns India of ‘any misadventure’ during LoC visit

COAS General Asim Munir speaking to officers and soldiers during his visit to the frontline troops in the Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control. — Screengrab via Twitter video

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has warned India of strict action in case of any misadventure, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said that the newly-appointed army chief visited frontline troops in the Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LoC) Saturday where he was briefed on the latest situation and operational preparedness of the formation.

The ISPR said that the army chief interacted with officers and soldiers and appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.

"We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir recently. Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us," the COAS emphasised.

General Munir also said that any misconception resulting in a misadventure will always be met with the full might of the armed forces backed by a resilient nation.

"Indian state will never be able to achieve its nefarious designs. The world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per [United Nations] resolutions," the army chief concluded.

Earlier on arrival, Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz received the COAS.