COAS pick: Lt Gen Asim Munir — a brief profile

Lt Gen Asim Munir. — RadioPakistan

The most anticipated decision in the current scenario of the country's politics came Thursday, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sending a summary to President Arif Alvi for the appointment of Lt Gen Asim Munir as Pakistan's next army chief.

Here is a brief look at his career.

Lt Gen Asim Munir joined the Pakistan Army from the Mangala Officers Training School programme and then became a commissioned officer in the Frontier Force Regiment.

He commanded the Northern Areas Force as a brigadier and was appointed the director-general of the Military Intelligence in early 2017.

In 2018, Lt Gen Munir was appointed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Following this, Lt Gen Munir was posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala for two years. Currently, he is serving as the Quarter Master at the General Headquarters (GHQ).



Lt Gen Munir will become the first army chief who has headed both — the MI and the ISI. He will also be the first army chief who has been awarded the Sword of Honour.

When he was posted in Madina as a lieutenant colonel, the military officer became Hafiz-i-Quran (a person who has memorised the Quran) at the age of 38.