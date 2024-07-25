Man arrested for 'swindling' woman on pretext of marriage





A representational image of bride sitting with her hands crossed in her lap — Reuters

A man in Lahore has been arrested for "fraudulently" marrying a woman to siphon off her wealth.

According to the police, the case was filed by a woman against her husband after he allegedly lured her into marriage to steal her wealth. The complainant is a British citizen who only came to Pakistan in 2023 due to her mother's health risks and that is when she was "deceived" into marriage by the suspect.

She also stated that she returned to the UK after marriage and her husband refused to travel to UK to join her and later took away her jewellery and other valuables.

The complainant further stated when she came back to Pakistan recently, she came to know that she was her husband’s "fifth wife" as he had married and deceived four other women before her to swindle them.



Moreover, she also accused the investigating officer dealing with the case of supporting the suspect, and appealed to the Punjab inspector general to take notice of the matter.

In a shocking incident earlier this year, a French national girl of Pakistani origin — disguised as a boy — was arrested in Mirpur City of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for reportedly trafficking local girls abroad, covering the act with the pretext of marriage.