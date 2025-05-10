‘Bunyan ul Marsoos’: Pakistan hits India with full force in retaliatory action

In response to unprovoked Indian missile strikes on Pakistani airbases following heightened tensions over the tourist attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Pakistan army has launched "Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos", targeting multiple Indian military installations, according to security sources.

The latest escalation in the decades-old Pakistan-India rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians were killed in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed five IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones.

Meanwhile, India continued to send drones into Pakistani territory, with the military shooting down nearly 80, including Israeli-made IAI Heron — medium-altitude, long-endurance — unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

On Friday night, India launched multiple missile attacks on Pakistani airbases, including the Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases, which were fired from aircraft, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

He further said that India had also targeted Afghanistan with missiles and carried out a drone strike in the region. “India is aggressively pushing the entire region towards war with its reckless actions,” he said during a media briefing.

DG ISPR assured that all assets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are secure. "All our assets are safe, and we are fully prepared for any response," the DG ISPR added.

Shortly after the attack, the Pakistan army launched its counter-attack in direct response to continuous provocations by India.

Security sources told Geo News that seven sites in India were targeted, including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, Gujarat air base, Rajasthan air base and Brahmos storage site.

Furthermore, sources said that Pakistan targeted the Udhampur air base with a barrage of three missiles, which were the indigenously developed Fateh-1, with a range of 120kms

Meanwhile, the Pakistan armed forces also destroyed an Indian Army brigade headquarters and the supply depot at Uri. On the other hand, a cyberattack reportedly disabled 70% of India's power grid, security sources added.

'Exercise restraint'

The Group of Seven (G7) countries urged maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan and called on them to engage in direct dialogue amid rising hostilities.

In a statement released by Canada, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, US, UK and the European Union said they "strongly condemn" a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir on April 22 and "urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan."

"We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome," the G7 statement said.

Locked in a longstanding dispute over Kashmir, the two nuclear-armed neighbors have engaged in daily clashes since Wednesday when India launched strikes inside Pakistan.

India said the strikes were retaliation for the April 22 tourist attack that it blamed on Pakistan and for which Pakistan denies responsibility. Pakistan vowed to retaliate. Pakistan and India claim Kashmir in full but each controls only part.