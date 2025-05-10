Pakistan Army dedicates Al-Fateh missile strikes to martyred children

A banner displaying the name of children martyred in Indian missile strikes in Pakistan, May 10, 2025. — ISPR

The Pakistan Army has dedicated the launch Al-Fateh missile strikes to the innocent children martyred in recent Indian attacks on Pakistani soil.

“Pakistan neither has forgotten nor will forget the sacrifices of these innocent souls,” the sources added.

A picture released showed a banner on a launch vehicle with the names of the martyred children.

The children were killed as a result of unprovoked Indian aggression targeting civilian areas.

The latest escalation in the decades-old Pakistan-India rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians, including children, were killed in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed five IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones.

Meanwhile, India continued to send drones into Pakistani territory, with the military shooting down nearly 80, including Israeli-made IAI Heron — medium-altitude, long-endurance — unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Earlier in the wee hours of Saturday, India launched multiple missile attacks on Pakistani airbases, including the Noor Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases, which were fired from aircraft, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

He further said that India had also targeted Afghanistan with missiles and carried out a drone strike in the region. “India is aggressively pushing the entire region towards war with its reckless actions,” he said during a media briefing.

DG ISPR assured that all assets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are secure. "All our assets are safe, and we are fully prepared for any response," the DG ISPR added.

Shortly after the attack, the Pakistan army launched its counter-attack in direct response to continuous provocations by India.

Security sources told Geo News that seven sites in India were targeted including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, Gujarat air base, Rajasthan air base and Brahmos storage site.

Furthermore, sources said that Pakistan targeted Udhampur air base with a barrage of three missiles, which were the indigenously developed Fateh-1.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan armed forces also destroyed an Indian Army brigade headquarters and the supply depot at Uri. On the other hand, cyberattack disabled 70% of India's power grid, security sources added.