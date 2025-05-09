Relief to common man in next budget govt’s top priority: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on the preparation of the federal budget 2025-26 on May 9, 2025. — PID

As the federal government is set to present the Budget 2025-26 on June 2, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that providing relief to the common man in the next budget was their top priority.

Chairing a meeting on the preparation of the federal budget 2025-26, the premier said that all resources will be utilised to reduce the financial difficulties of the poor and middle class.

The premier directed that the upcoming budget should be prepared with a focus on sustainable export-driven growth and giving due consideration to projects to promote industries and increase production.

The budget should also focus extensively on the creation of jobs, agriculture, information technology, small and medium enterprises, and the housing sector, he added.

The premier said that the government and the private sector must work together for national development and prosperity.

Calling the public-private partnerships and youth vocational training among the government’s priorities, PM Shehbaz noted that positive results were emerging from the government’s power sector reforms, as the reduction in electricity prices for industries would help promote industry and production.

He further said that automation and digitisation were being promoted to bring transparency in the government system and facilitate the business community and investors.

He said that the government would continue the process of rightsizing to reduce the size of the federal government in the next fiscal year.

During the briefing, the attendees were informed that consultations with the private sector on budget preparation had been in process for the past three months, besides consultative sessions with stakeholders from various sectors.

The meeting was also informed that the five-year Trade Policy Framework for 2025-30 and the E-Commerce 2.0 Framework would be completed soon, and a plan for tariff rationalisation was also being prepared.

The delegation of businessmen and experts expressed confidence in the government’s economic policies and presented their suggestions which the prime minister welcomed and directed the inclusion of feasible proposals in the budget.