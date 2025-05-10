Pakistan's airspace closed until tomorrow noon

Passengers wait at Jinnah International Airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Saturday announced that Pakistan's airspace will remain closed until 12pm tomorrow, May 11, amid rising tensions with India along the Line of Control (LoC).

The closure affects all types of flights and follows the Pakistan Armed Forces' launch of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, a response to India's missile strikes on three airbases in Pakistan.

This decision comes on the heels of a drone interception near Sukkur Airport, confirmed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan.

Additionally, passengers were asked to vacate the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, sources said.

The sources added that foreign nationals at the airport were shifted to hotels after the suspension of flight operations.

The remaining passengers at the terminal were advised to return home.

As part of operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, at least 10 sites in India were targeted, including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, Gujarat air base. Rajhastan air base and Brahmos storage sites in Beas and Nagrota, security sources added.

Earlier late Friday, India had fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan, however, all assets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, a military spokesperson said.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, all PAF assets are safe," he said.

He warned India of a befitting response, saying "Now just wait for our response".

The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan.

He said India, with its arrogance, was pushing the region into destabilisation. "We will not get impressed by this, and will fight with full force," he added.