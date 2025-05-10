PM to address nation, briefs politicos on response to Indian aggression

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses nation in Islamabad, on May 7, 2025. —PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called important political figures on Saturday to update them on Pakistan's response to recent Indian aggression amid rising tensions with India.

The prime minister will also take his fellow countrymen into confidence today evening.

PM Shehbaz contacted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)'s Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Balochistan Awami Party’s Khalid Magsi, and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q)’s Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Geo News reported.

PM Shehbaz took them into confidence regarding the retaliatory measures taken by Pakistan following a series of Indian missile and drone strikes that he said targeted innocent civilians and critical installations, including Noor Khan Airbase.

He said that despite repeated provocations, Pakistan acted with great restraint, but today delivered a “powerful and coordinated response” through its armed forces. "Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s armed forces gave a befitting reply in a well-coordinated manner," he said.

The prime minister stated that the Indian side refused to accept a proposal for an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident, choosing instead to escalate hostilities.

“This morning again, India launched missile attacks on Noor Khan Airbase and other locations,” he said, adding that innocent civilians had been deliberately targeted.

In his message to the nation and political leadership, the prime minister said: “Today, we have avenged the blood of innocent citizens with a crushing response to India. I congratulate the entire nation and our political leadership on the success of this operation. We are proud of our armed forces.”