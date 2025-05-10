List of Indian targets hit in Pakistan’s 'Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos'

Pakistani armed forces have carried out a series of precise missile and cyber strikes against India late last night in a strong counteroffensive titled "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos".
The operation was launched in response to India’s missile attacks on multiple Pakistani cities during the night of May 5 and 6, the strikes which New Delhi claimed targeted "terrorist infrastructure" following last month’s Pahalgam incident in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The Indian assault, however, caused civilian casualties inside Pakistan, triggering a forceful and calculated retaliation by Pakistan Army.
According to security sources, Pakistan's Armed Forces utilised the Fatah-1 guided missile system to deliver precise hits on strategic Indian military installations. The operation was launched to counter the continued Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC).
Below is a list of Indian targets struck during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos:
Military installations and air bases
Halwara Airbase
Indian intel centre in IIOJK
Several Indian posts along LoC
Cyber attacks
In a simultaneous digital offensive, Pakistan is reported to have launched a major cyberattack on Indian infrastructure:
Pakistan’s military action under "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos" marks one of the most significant escalations between the nuclear armed arch-rivals in recent years. Islamabad has made it clear that while it is open to de-escalation, the responsibility lies with India to cease hostilities.
Pakistan’s response was described by officials as “measured but resolute.”
