List of Indian targets hit in Pakistan’s 'Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos'

A security personnel stands guard near the Karachi Port on May 9, 2025, amid the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan after the IIOJK tourist attack. — AFP

Pakistani armed forces have carried out a series of precise missile and cyber strikes against India late last night in a strong counteroffensive titled "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos".

The operation was launched in response to India’s missile attacks on multiple Pakistani cities during the night of May 5 and 6, the strikes which New Delhi claimed targeted "terrorist infrastructure" following last month’s Pahalgam incident in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian assault, however, caused civilian casualties inside Pakistan, triggering a forceful and calculated retaliation by Pakistan Army.

According to security sources, Pakistan's Armed Forces utilised the Fatah-1 guided missile system to deliver precise hits on strategic Indian military installations. The operation was launched to counter the continued Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC).

Below is a list of Indian targets struck during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos:

Military installations and air bases

Bathinda Airfield

Udhampur Air Base

Pathankot Air Base

S-400 air defence system at Adampur Air Base

Sirsa Airfield

Indian Army Brigade Headquarters and supply depot in Uri

Adampur airbase and S-400 system stationed there

BrahMos missile storage in Beas

BrahMos missile storage in Nagrota

Indian Artillery Position in Dehrangyari

Military intelligence training facility in Rajouri

Halwara Airbase

Indian intel centre in IIOJK

Several Indian posts along LoC

Cyber attacks

In a simultaneous digital offensive, Pakistan is reported to have launched a major cyberattack on Indian infrastructure:

Attack on Indian power grid that knocked out 70% of India’s electric supply

Maharashtra’s grid particularly affected

BJP official website

Crime Research Investigation Agency website

Mahanagar Telecommunication Corporation Limited (MTCL) website

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) website

All India Naval Technical Supervisory Staff Association website

Key military satellite jammed

Pakistan’s military action under "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos" marks one of the most significant escalations between the nuclear armed arch-rivals in recent years. Islamabad has made it clear that while it is open to de-escalation, the responsibility lies with India to cease hostilities.

Pakistan’s response was described by officials as “measured but resolute.”