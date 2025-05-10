 
Saturday May 10, 2025
List of Indian targets hit in Pakistan’s 'Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos'

Operation was launched in response to India’s missile attacks on multiple Pakistani cities

By Web Desk
May 10, 2025
A security personnel stands guard near the Karachi Port on May 9, 2025, amid the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan after the IIOJK tourist attack. — AFP
Pakistani armed forces have carried out a series of precise missile and cyber strikes against India late last night in a strong counteroffensive titled "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos". 

The operation was launched in response to India’s missile attacks on multiple Pakistani cities during the night of May 5 and 6, the strikes which New Delhi claimed targeted "terrorist infrastructure" following last month’s Pahalgam incident in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian assault, however, caused civilian casualties inside Pakistan, triggering a forceful and calculated retaliation by Pakistan Army.

According to security sources, Pakistan's Armed Forces utilised the Fatah-1 guided missile system to deliver precise hits on strategic Indian military installations. The operation was launched to counter the continued Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC).

Below is a list of Indian targets struck during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos:

Military installations and air bases

  • Bathinda Airfield
  • Udhampur Air Base
  • Pathankot Air Base
  • S-400 air defence system at Adampur Air Base
  • Sirsa Airfield
  • Indian Army Brigade Headquarters and supply depot in Uri
  • Adampur airbase and S-400 system stationed there
  • BrahMos missile storage in Beas
  • BrahMos missile storage in Nagrota
  • Indian Artillery Position in Dehrangyari
  • Military intelligence training facility in Rajouri
  • Halwara Airbase

  • Indian intel centre in IIOJK

  • Several Indian posts along LoC

Cyber attacks

In a simultaneous digital offensive, Pakistan is reported to have launched a major cyberattack on Indian infrastructure:

  • Attack on Indian power grid that knocked out 70% of India’s electric supply
  • Maharashtra’s grid particularly affected
  • BJP official website
  • Crime Research Investigation Agency website
  • Mahanagar Telecommunication Corporation Limited (MTCL) website
  • Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) website
  • All India Naval Technical Supervisory Staff Association website
  • Key military satellite jammed

Pakistan’s military action under "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos" marks one of the most significant escalations between the nuclear armed arch-rivals in recent years. Islamabad has made it clear that while it is open to de-escalation, the responsibility lies with India to cease hostilities.

Pakistan’s response was described by officials as “measured but resolute.”