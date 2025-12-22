Bondi gunmen trained tactically before fatal shooting, police report

The father-son duo, who allegedly carried out a mass shooting at Bondi beach last week, also held “tactical” firearms training in the New South Wales countryside before the deadly attack, as reported by the police in court documents.

According to released documents, the gunmen, Sajid and Naveed Akram, conducted training related to firearms and rehearsed movements in “tactical way” as shown in the images collected by the police.

According to court documents, the attackers also threw four undetonated explosives at the Bondi beach crowd, including “homemade pipe and tennis ball bomb.”

The law enforcement authorities obtained a video in which both gunmen can be seen holding long and huge items wrapped in blankets from a rental house to their car.

Police believe that these items were two single-barrel shotguns, three pipes, and a tennis ball bomb.

After the fatal shooting that killed 15 people and injured dozens others, Naveed Akram, 25, was charged with dozens of offences, including 15 counts of murder.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Australian state parliament was recalled to vote on tougher gun control laws, aiming to limit ownership count and restrict protests and public assemblies.