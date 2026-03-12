China passes new ethnic unity law: What it means for minority rights and identity

China has recently approved a new ethnic unity law, aiming to advance Xi Jinping’s assimilation agenda and integrate national unity among the country’s 55 ethnic minorities.

The law called “Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress” was approved by the National People’s Congress by 2,756 votes, with three opposing votes and ⁠three abstentions.

Advertisement

The proposal also calls for advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at its core and promoting ethnic unity among government bodies and private enterprises, including local governments.

China hosts 56 officially recognized ethnic groups. Among all groups, Han Chinese holds the majority with more than 91 percent of the country’s 1.4 billion people.

Other significant minority groups include Tibetans, Mongols, Hui, Manchus, and Uyghurs,

Key postulates of law

The law aims to foster “a stronger sense of community among all ethnic groups in the Chinese nation,” said Lou Qinjian, a delegate who introduced the proposal.

All the ethnic groups will witness integration and shared national identity through housing, migration, education, culture, development policy and tourism.

The law also calls for making Mandarin the basic language of instruction in schools and for official business, and government.

“Religious groups, religious schools, ‌and ⁠religious venues must adhere "to the direction of the Sinicization of religion in China," according to the draft.

As per law, any interference with marriage choices based on custom, religion, and ethnicity will be banned in a push to promote intermarriage between ethnic groups.

What does it mean for minority rights & identity?

According to the critics, the proposed law is meant to erode the unique identity of ethnic minorities.

According to James Leibold, a professor at Australia’s LaTrobe University who has studied China’s changing policies toward its ethnic minorities, “It puts a death nail in the party’s original promise of meaningful autonomy.”

Taipei officials called this law a tool to target Taiwanese people and their independence.

The draft comes with clauses that include anti-separatism, border security, risk ​prevention, and social ⁠stability, especially for those who undermine ethnic unity and progress or create ethnic separatism.

Shen Yu-chung, a deputy minister at Taiwan's China-policy-making Mainland Affairs Council, said, “How exactly one is supposed to promote ‌unification ⁠or promote unity is left vague and hollow, but the punishments are concrete.”

However, some analysts have considered this law a major milestone for cultural assimilation, which will redefine minorities’ governance.

Allen Carlson, an associate professor of government at Cornell University and an expert on Chinese foreign policy, said, “"The ​law makes it clearer than ever ​that in President Xi Jinping's ⁠PRC non-Han peoples must do more to integrate themselves with the Han majority, and above all else be loyal to Beijing.”