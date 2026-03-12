Cyber attacks on medical equipment company Stryker, disrupt systems serving millions of patients

A cyberattack claimed by pro-Iran hackers has caused a disruption to the network systems of major US medical device manufacturer Stryker.

The Michigan-based company confirmed the incident in a statement to CNN, saying the attack affected its Microsoft network environment.

Advertisement

"Stryker is experiencing a global network disruption to our Microsoft environment as a result of a cyberattack," the company said.

"We have no indication of ransomware or malware and believe the incident is contained. Our teams are working rapidly to understand the impact of the attack on our systems. Stryker has business continuity measures in place to continue to support our customers and partners”, they added.

Stryker produces a wide range of hospital equipment including defibrillators and ambulance cots. The company says its products and services support more than 150 million patients.

Local media reports indicated that some of the company’s computer systems in Ireland were also affected.

It is not yet clear whether the attack disrupted the company’s supply of medical equipment to hospitals in the United States.