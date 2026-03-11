Savannah Guthrie sparks reactions with major move after Nancy abduction

“Unfortunately, it's a recovery now. I think it has been since day 1 or very soon afterwards."

US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie has sparked reactions with her major move as search for missing mother enters sixth week.

The NBC’s Today host spent weeks in Tucson, where her mother Nancy was abducted on February 1, as authorities investigate suspected kidnapping with no resolution.

The Fox News Digital reported, Savannah was photographed in public for the first time since her mother's suspected abduction, alongside husband Mike Feldman and their young son in the Big Apple Sunday.

Commenting on the report, one fan says, “Tragic situation for her and her family just as it is for thousands of non-famous missing people who are not famous like Guthrie.”

Another said, “No matter what you think of Savannah I think most of us would be devastated if our moms were kidnapped and would want to keep her story in the news as long as possible.”

The third commented, “How heartbreaking for this family never knowing where their mother is, if she suffered, if she’s alive? So very sad.”

“Prayers to her and her family. No one deserves this. But also prayer for the non-famous missing,” the fourth said.

The fifth believes, “Unfortunately, it's a recovery now. I think it has been since day 1 or very soon afterwards. This was not a true kidnapping. There wasn't legitimate ransom demands.”