Lori Idlout leaves NDP to join Liberals, bringing Mark Carney closer to majority government
Lori Idlout's switch increases the number of Liberal seats in the House of Commons to 170
New Democratic Party MP Lori Idlout is crossing the floor to join the Liberal Party, a move that brings Prime Minister Mark Carney closer to securing a majority government.
Two senior Liberal sources confirmed the decision to CBC News and said the switch increases the number of Liberal seats in the House of Commons to 170 while reducing the NDP caucus to six MPs.
The development could strengthen the Liberals’ position ahead of upcoming byelections that may determine whether Carney’s government can reach a majority.
Interim NDP Leader Don Davies criticized the decision in a statement released on Tuesday, saying: "We're very disappointed that Lori Idlout has decided to join the Liberal caucus.”
He also reiterated the party’s position on MPs switching political parties.
"The position of the New Democrats on floor crossing is longstanding and clear. We believe that when someone rejects the decision of their electors and wants to join another party, they should put that decision to their voters."
With the Liberals now holding 170 seats, the move gives Carney’s government additional momentum as it seeks to secure a majority in the House of Commons depending on the outcome of future byelections.
