Oil relief: IEA proposes largest-ever oil release from strategic reserves, WSJ reports
The International Energy Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to bring down crude prices that have soared due to the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.
Oil hassle has shown a big relief after a major oil reserve stock release was reported recently.
As reported, the International Energy Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to bring down crude prices that have soared due to the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, March 9. that the release would exceed the 182 million barrels of oil that IEA member countries put onto the market in two releases in 2022 when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The IEA is convening an extraordinary meeting of its member states on Tuesday, and countries are expected to decide on the proposal on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal said.
The proposal would be adopted if none object, the newspaper said, but even one country’s protests could delay the plan.
U.S. crude and Brent crude futures dropped after the report.
Benchmark oil surged to almost four-year highs on Monday but lost ground on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Additionally, Trump predicted the war in the Middle East could end soon.
G7 energy ministers stopped short of agreeing on a release of strategic oil reserves on Tuesday and instead asked the IEA to assess the situation before acting.
-
Savannah Guthrie sparks reactions with major move after Nancy abduction
-
South Korea hints at expanding AI ties with UAE following the Middle East conflict
-
Lori Idlout leaves NDP to join Liberals, bringing Mark Carney closer to majority government
-
Tragedy: At least six died, five injured in bus fire in Switzerland
-
Weather radar warning test planned as Indiana conducts statewide tornado drill
-
Georgia special election: Clay Fuller, Shawn Harris lead race for Marjorie Taylor Greene seat
-
Flash flood warning for Kent and Ottawa counties after heavy rain causes flooding
-
Tornado warnings issued as severe weather moves through across Central US