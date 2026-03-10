Who's Itamar Ben-Gvir?

Itamar Ben-Gvir is one of the most controversial figures in Israeli politics, who currently serves as Israel’s National Security Minister.

Amid US and Israel's war against Iran, it was claimed that the key ally of Prime Minister in a car accident.

The rumors of his death coincided with rumors about the killing of Iddo Netanyahu, the brother of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

However, sources linked to Israeli government have denied the rumors regarding their deaths.

Ben-Gvir became well known for his hardline nationalist views and strong positions on security, especially regarding Palestinians and policing.

With a long history in far-right activism, in his younger years Ben-Gvir was linked to the ideology of Meir Kahane, whose movement Kach was banned in Israel and designated a terrorist organization by several countries.

Meanwhile, false speculation that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have been killed or wounded in Iranian attacks were also spread on social media as the Islamic Republic launched retaliatory attacks.

Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that at least 1,230 people have been killed in the going US and Israeli attacks.

That includes 175 schoolgirls and staff killed in a missile strike on a primary school in Minab on the first day of the war.

It is unclear if the figure includes Revolutionary Guard casualties.

The army said 104 people were killed when a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka. Those deaths were not in the Red Crescent number.