Lloyds Bank apologizes after major data glitch hits customers, launches probe into data breach

Britain's Lloyds Bank apologises after major data glitch hits customers

Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday, March 12, it was investigating the causes of a glitch ‌that allowed customers to see each other's transactions online, the latest in a series of technical problems for UK banks embracing digital services.

"We’re sorry that some customers experienced an issue viewing transactions in the app for a short time this morning," a spokesperson said after media reports that customers using the bank's apps were able to see other users' transactions on ‌their accounts.

The apology came after customers of Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland reported a massive technical glitch that allowed them to see the private transaction histories of total strangers.

Lloyd's said the issue had been resolved and that it was looking into what caused the problem.

Britain's cross-party Treasury Committee of lawmakers said last year that nine top UK banks and building societies had suffered at least 803 hours of unplanned technology and systems outages between January 2023 and February 2025, blocking millions of customers from accessing their cash.

This is not the first time the Lloyds Banking Group has experienced such issues.

Britain's popular bank has faced multiple outages in 2025, specifically during crucial payday periods in January and February, affecting approximately 700,000 customers.

Unlike previous outages that simply blocked access, the recent unusual glitch has raised concerns about data security.